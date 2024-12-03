The Thoughtful Engineer

John Cinncinatus
Apr 16

“The one-man unicorn is a toxic holy grail. Not only is it rooted in fear and hubris, but it ignores the immutable fact that human beings just don’t function well as islands.

Imagine: a single-subject expert who leverages AI to generate half-baked strategy, half-baked product research, half-baked design, and half-baked code. They aren’t smart enough to realize that what they’ve done is half-baked. They inherently disrespect all disciplines that aren’t their own. In the pursuit of staying relevant, they forgo connection, mastery, and collaboration. “

Wow I really like this. I vibe code for fun but I couldn’t imagine trying to support a unicorn company as one person.

