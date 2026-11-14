Caravaggio, Narcissus (c. 1597–99)

The more successful you are, the harder it becomes to know you’re doing the right thing.

Before you’re a success, any mistake can make or break you. Failing to listen, introspect, and adapt is fatal.

But once you become successful, two things happen:

1. You become the incumbent. Mistakes are no longer deadly. Ignoring your customers could still kill you, but ignoring the risk-averse advice of your legal team? You could probably get away with it. 2. People now have a reason to deceive you. The counsel you get becomes less reliable because your success begets ulterior motives. People cozy up to you for clout, promotions, or self-protection.

These two things exacerbate one another.

You now have the option to only listen to what you want to hear.

You can say cruel things and others will call it “radical transparency”. Your micromanagement becomes “hands on leadership”. Categorically terrible business decisions end up succeeding because of favorable market conditions.

Not only will you survive because of your incumbent advantage, but you’ll have an army of teat-suckers telling you that your questionable choices are the key to your success.

Raise your hand if your personal net worth was personally victimized by Jensen Huang.

Just like Chinese spies, it’s a seductive honeytrap. Which would you rather do: confront uncomfortable truths about your deep-seated psychological wounds... or listen to the dulcet tones of a flattering narrative?

Especially when the rest of society reinforces that same, fawning story.

Newspapers don’t report on normal, well-adjusted behavior. They fixate on the weird and the offbeat. It’s led us to mythologize the eccentricities of successful people, conflating their idiosyncrasies for “leadership potential”.

And the more successful you are, the worse it gets.

Huang in January 2026, leaving Nvidia’s Shenzhen office.

“The irreplaceable genius”

Let’s look at the reaction to Jensen Huang stepping down from Nvidia.

Here’s a man who co-founded one of the most consequential technology companies in history, helped position it at the center of the AI revolution, and built it into a multi-trillion dollar enterprise.

He’s also a man whose leadership style involved having roughly 60 direct reports, avoiding traditional one-on-ones, and maintaining an extraordinary degree of personal involvement in the organization. His departure comes amid reports of extramarital affairs (including relationships with said direct reports!) and involvement with a suspected foreign intelligence operative.

And the reaction of investors?

Who’s going to replace him?!

Of course replacing Huang will be difficult. He had 60 direct reports and no succession plan!

But logistics aside, the heart of the question taps into a common sentiment. That Huang’s idiosyncrasies, questionable management practices, and pattern of stepping outside his marriage with employees are somehow inseparable - even quintessential - to the man himself.

Of course a powerful man will have love affairs! Normal people couldn’t do what he does! His vision is just too powerful and unique!

Maybe some of the offbeat stuff Huang did helped. But way more likely, Nvidia was succeeding despite it all.

None of this is to undercut Huang's extraordinary talent. In fact, that's precisely the problem: his success made it increasingly difficult to distinguish his brilliance from his bullshit. Worse, we assume that said bullshit is a given - a price to pay to access a type of rare genius.

But there is no secret ingredient to leadership, and there is no price to pay. Consider some of the most successful executives of our generation.

Extraordinary success with ordinary leadership principles. Turns out you don't need to be a weirdo!

No flashy gimmicks, just cheesy, tried-and-true axioms: empathy, empowering others, and growing with discipline. Plus - successful succession planning.

This bias/mythos building has another nasty side effect. It convinces perfectly capable people that they’re not “leadership material”. They think they need to become someone extraordinary (wear a turtleneck! get a blood boy! practice Stoicism!) before they’re qualified to lead. Meanwhile, the people who don’t agonize over whether they’re ready are already taking the job. I’ve written about this before with David Bentley. The TLDR: you don’t need to become someone else to become a leader.

So what separates the leaders who get to gracefully pass the torch from the ones who see themselves turn into a villain?

The villain origin story

There’s a deeper psychological problem at work.

All leaders are susceptible to believing their own mythology, but engineering leaders are a particularly high-risk species.

Which… is usually not what CTOs want to hear. Many pride themselves on being rational, objective, and data-driven. They don’t get emotional at work.

Paradoxically, believing this is precisely what puts them at risk.

Here’s the thing: we’re all giant emotional machines with facts layered on top. Believing you can process facts and logic first is to defy biology.

But you’re when you’re invested in being logical, not emotional, you prime yourself to look for evidence of your logical-ness.

This becomes particularly dangerous when you have teat-suckers and an incumbency bias that seems to validate your every move.

For more evidence of this phenomenon, please see: San Francisco

Imagine a Very Logical™ CEO who berates an employee in a meeting. That employee begins to cry, and our CEO feels a strong flash of shame.

And that shame is uncomfortable. To avoid it, they use their logical-ness to conclude that the employee is too sensitive and fires them. Two birds, one stone: they erase a reminder of their shame (now guilt too!), while still protecting their Very Logical™ self-perception.

Not only does our CEO genuinely believe they’re acting rationally, everyone else seems to agree. Their army of skanks sycophants praise their “uncompromising standards”, and the stock price goes up again at earnings.

That’s why Huang, and others like him, are often so brazen. His sense of invincibility was built over years of repeated reinforcement. It all seemed to be working just fine, until it was too late.

That’s the problem when your success takes on a life of its own. No amount of success erases fear, anxiety, insecurity, and shame, but the world starts to help you look away. They stop telling you when you’ve done the wrong thing.

But one thing still will: the uncomfortable knot in the pit of your stomach.

Maybe you acted too quickly out of fear. Maybe there’s something you need to set right. Maybe you’re perfectly fine, and just feeling a little anxious!

But you owe it to yourself - and the people who depend on you - to be brave enough to find out.