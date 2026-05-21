Thoughtful Engineering

Thoughtful Engineering

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Code Like A Girl's avatar
Code Like A Girl
May 21

The real promise of AI was never “what if fewer people could do more work?”

It was supposed to be: what if we removed the soul-crushing nonsense that keeps smart people from doing their best thinking?

Christine, you have nailed the danger here. Creativity does not happen in a panic state. It does not happen when every bit of slack has been squeezed out and rebranded as “operational discipline.”

It happens when there is time to breath, when we can take a moment and reflect.

AI can reduce toil. But if companies just refill that space with more pressure, fewer people, and bigger workloads, they are not innovating.

We are excited to reshare this post on Code Like a Girl in late June!!!

Reply
Share
SH's avatar
SH
May 21

Love this. Sadly not what I see execs do these days

Reply
Share
2 replies by Christine Miao and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christine Miao · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture