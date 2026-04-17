Thoughtful Engineering

Thoughtful Engineering

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CJ Quines's avatar
CJ Quines
18h

the idea of "roles" reminds me of kegan's model of adult development, particularly stage 5 ( https://vividness.live/developing-ethical-social-and-cognitive-competence#fluid ) where you can swap with several systems of principles and commitments as-needed

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