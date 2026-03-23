Magic Mirror - M. C. Escher, 1946

AI headlines paint wildly different pictures: breakthrough cancer research alongside warnings of human obsolesence, unparalleled productivity next to fears of safety, misalignment, and fair use.

It’s simultaneously exciting, terrifying, confusing, and…hopeful? No one knows - we’re all in the same boat trying to figure things out.

The Prophets of Doom

In the face of all this uncertainty, a strange cohort of soothsayers has emerged. Their prophecy goes something like this:

AI will inevitably surpass humans, replace most workers, and divide society into stark winners and losers. If you don’t race to stay relevant, you’ll be left behind to die.

These aren't just random pessimists—they're often the very people building AI systems, investing in AI companies, or positioning themselves as “thought leaders” of the AI age. They’re loud, influential, and everywhere.

LinkedIn: the professional network of IMMINENT DEATH.

What's Actually Happening

But take a step back and you’ll see a very different picture. Signals from early AI adoption show:

It’s much slower than the hype would have you believe. A 2025 MIT report found that 95% of enterprise AI pilots fail to deliver measurable financial impact. Technological adoption (no matter how amazing the tech itself is) remains a culture problem.

AI works best when it amplifies human capabilities rather than replacing them entirely. Successful implementations don’t replace humans, they pair AI with human judgment, creativity, and relationship-building.

The tools are becoming democratized faster than large companies can move to monopolize them. What required massive capital investment six months ago is now available to anyone with internet access.

It follows the arc of all stepwise technological breakthroughs. Pre-industrialization, 90% of any given society would need to farm in order to support the population.

But... industrialization didn’t render 90% of society obsolete and idle.

Instead, by freeing up labor, it enabled humankind to expand culture, law, and science in unimaginable ways. It’s why, when we look back on disruptive technologies like electricity or phone lines or washing machines, we focus on the upsides - not short-term job displacement.

Why the Prophecy Exists

So existing usage patterns (and the standard arc of human history) all paint a very different picture from the future our Doomsday prophets herald.

So…why is this narrative so prevalent?

For those consuming it, it’s simple. What feels more real: A literally unimaginable future or a very vivid picture of unemployment?

But the doomsday prophets themselves are a different matter. Not only do they have an agenda (often to get you to use Their AI Product™), but they also have some… pretty twisted fundamental beliefs.

Let’s look at the prophecy again with actual facts in mind:

AI will inevitably surpass humans, replace most workers, and divide society into stark winners and losers. If you don’t race to stay relevant, you’ll be left behind to die.

In order to believe this, you also need to believe that:

Human worth equals cognitive output and efficiency

Relationships exist for validation and utility

Life is zero sum: “winning” is the point

AKA: the exact values that drive Silicon Valley's most toxic cultures.

It doesn’t come from deep thinking or domain knowledge or being on the cutting edge, but rather an incredibly stunted, wounded place.

When looking inward feels like staring into a dark lonely void, definitely blame the “looking” part.

Well-adjusted humans intuitively understand why an AI girlfriend isn’t a life partner. They know the difference between art vs. imitation. They don’t need an agenda to help others.

Someone please give this man a hug.

They hold these innately humane values so deeply that when pressed, they struggle to articulate why. Not because they don't know, but because the question itself barely registers as serious.

Truly overwhelmed by the amount of unpacking required here.

Our doomsday prophets might have hit a nerve because of the anxiety they’ve tapped into… but the prophecy itself says much more about their own stunted psychology than anything about technology.

The Narrative Trap

Regardless of origin, the doomsday narrative is insidious because it becomes self-fulfilling.

When influential voices repeatedly declare that human displacement is inevitable, they influence funding priorities, research direction, and policy frameworks in ways that hyper-focus on it.

The cultural narrative about what AI can and should accomplish ends up driving actual action.

If you believe the only way to “win” is to “do more things”, 9/9/6 suddenly makes a lot of sense.

If you believe that AI is “too smart” to be governed, you won’t try to govern it at all.

If you believe that the end state is zero-sum, you start to look out for you and only you.

In this way, our Doomsday prophets - as humans with deeply fucked up assumptions about human value and technological purpose - are actively shaping the future.

The Path Forward

But nothing is guaranteed.

There are many policy choices to be made - taxation, education, and social support - to determine whether AI broadly benefits society or further concentrates wealth.

The choice isn't between uncritical optimism and fatalistic despair. It's between passive acceptance of a narrow, biased vision vs. active participation in building a better future.

Don't let the prophets of doom win by default.

Especially when, they’re so outrageously beatable. Limited, anxious people produce limited, anxious outcomes. They can only see faster, cheaper, and more of the same.

Imagine the kind of person who sees a demo on teleportation… and fixates on how much postage they’ll save.

The future isn't happening to you - we write it with our choices every single day. Every time you use AI as a tool for human flourishing, you're casting a vote for the world you want to live in.

What will you do?

More Good Vibes ✨

(AKA: what it’s like to vote for a future of human flourishing)

Christine Miao is an AI optimist and the creator of technical accounting, the practice of tracking engineering maintenance, resourcing, and architecture. It visualizes the most complex technical problems - think: breaking up monoliths or cleaning up tech debt - in a way that anyone can understand.

Work with Christine