The Self-Fulfilling Prophecy of AI Doom
The people building AI keep telling us we're doomed. Here's why they're wrong—and why it matters.
AI headlines paint wildly different pictures: breakthrough cancer research alongside warnings of human obsolesence, unparalleled productivity next to fears of safety, misalignment, and fair use.
It’s simultaneously exciting, terrifying, confusing, and…hopeful? No one knows - we’re all in the same boat trying to figure things out.
The Prophets of Doom
In the face of all this uncertainty, a strange cohort of soothsayers has emerged. Their prophecy goes something like this:
AI will inevitably surpass humans, replace most workers, and divide society into stark winners and losers. If you don’t race to stay relevant, you’ll be left behind to die.
These aren't just random pessimists—they're often the very people building AI systems, investing in AI companies, or positioning themselves as “thought leaders” of the AI age. They’re loud, influential, and everywhere.
What's Actually Happening
But take a step back and you’ll see a very different picture. Signals from early AI adoption show:
It’s much slower than the hype would have you believe. A 2025 MIT report found that 95% of enterprise AI pilots fail to deliver measurable financial impact. Technological adoption (no matter how amazing the tech itself is) remains a culture problem.
AI works best when it amplifies human capabilities rather than replacing them entirely. Successful implementations don’t replace humans, they pair AI with human judgment, creativity, and relationship-building.
The tools are becoming democratized faster than large companies can move to monopolize them. What required massive capital investment six months ago is now available to anyone with internet access.
It follows the arc of all stepwise technological breakthroughs. Pre-industrialization, 90% of any given society would need to farm in order to support the population.
But... industrialization didn’t render 90% of society obsolete and idle.
Instead, by freeing up labor, it enabled humankind to expand culture, law, and science in unimaginable ways. It’s why, when we look back on disruptive technologies like electricity or phone lines or washing machines, we focus on the upsides - not short-term job displacement.
Why the Prophecy Exists
So existing usage patterns (and the standard arc of human history) all paint a very different picture from the future our Doomsday prophets herald.
So…why is this narrative so prevalent?
For those consuming it, it’s simple. What feels more real: A literally unimaginable future or a very vivid picture of unemployment?
But the doomsday prophets themselves are a different matter. Not only do they have an agenda (often to get you to use Their AI Product™), but they also have some… pretty twisted fundamental beliefs.
Let’s look at the prophecy again with actual facts in mind:
AI will inevitably surpass humans, replace most workers, and divide society into stark winners and losers. If you don’t race to stay relevant, you’ll be left behind to die.
In order to believe this, you also need to believe that:
Human worth equals cognitive output and efficiency
Relationships exist for validation and utility
Life is zero sum: “winning” is the point
AKA: the exact values that drive Silicon Valley's most toxic cultures.
It doesn’t come from deep thinking or domain knowledge or being on the cutting edge, but rather an incredibly stunted, wounded place.
Well-adjusted humans intuitively understand why an AI girlfriend isn’t a life partner. They know the difference between art vs. imitation. They don’t need an agenda to help others.
They hold these innately humane values so deeply that when pressed, they struggle to articulate why. Not because they don't know, but because the question itself barely registers as serious.
Our doomsday prophets might have hit a nerve because of the anxiety they’ve tapped into… but the prophecy itself says much more about their own stunted psychology than anything about technology.
The Narrative Trap
Regardless of origin, the doomsday narrative is insidious because it becomes self-fulfilling.
When influential voices repeatedly declare that human displacement is inevitable, they influence funding priorities, research direction, and policy frameworks in ways that hyper-focus on it.
The cultural narrative about what AI can and should accomplish ends up driving actual action.
If you believe the only way to “win” is to “do more things”, 9/9/6 suddenly makes a lot of sense.
If you believe that AI is “too smart” to be governed, you won’t try to govern it at all.
If you believe that the end state is zero-sum, you start to look out for you and only you.
In this way, our Doomsday prophets - as humans with deeply fucked up assumptions about human value and technological purpose - are actively shaping the future.
The Path Forward
But nothing is guaranteed.
There are many policy choices to be made - taxation, education, and social support - to determine whether AI broadly benefits society or further concentrates wealth.
The choice isn't between uncritical optimism and fatalistic despair. It's between passive acceptance of a narrow, biased vision vs. active participation in building a better future.
Don't let the prophets of doom win by default.
Especially when, they’re so outrageously beatable. Limited, anxious people produce limited, anxious outcomes. They can only see faster, cheaper, and more of the same.
Imagine the kind of person who sees a demo on teleportation… and fixates on how much postage they’ll save.
The future isn't happening to you - we write it with our choices every single day. Every time you use AI as a tool for human flourishing, you're casting a vote for the world you want to live in.
What will you do?
More Good Vibes ✨
(AKA: what it’s like to vote for a future of human flourishing)
Scientist cures dog’s cancer using AI: When his beloved dog was given months to live, an Australian man harnessed the power of machine learning and mRNA technology to develop a cure.
Reducing depression and anxiety for seniors in assisted living: A nursing home in the Bronx rolled out Meela, an AI voice companion that offers a friendly 15-20 minute daily call to its residents.
Protecting homes that insurers won’t cover: Tenax AI uses AI to accurately predict extreme weather events - like wildfire, flood and storms - to better protect homes and property in high-risk areas.
Getting artists attributed and paid: TITLES is a creative platform where artists fully own the AI models they train. Artists can choose to share the models they create, while being fully attributed/compensated for their work.
Caring for urban trees: Trees in cities decrease pollution, regulate temperature, and buoy property values. They’re also very hard to keep alive. Plant Doctor is an AI system developed by researchers at Waseda University and Ryukoku University to monitor and diagnose the health of urban trees - down to the leaf.
Protecting NYC's most vulnerable children: Shruti Pandey leads a predictive analytics team at NYC's Administration for Children's Services, using AI models to flag high-risk child welfare cases — getting them help before a crisis hits.
Keeping people in their homes: LA County’s uses a 580-factor AI model to identify people most at risk of losing their homes and then proactively reaches out with case management and cash assistance. Of the 700+ people served since 2021, 86% stayed housed.
Leveling the playing field for public defenders: Public defenders are often juggling 50 active cases at a time. Companies like JusticeText automatically analyzes key moments like Miranda rights, body cam footage, case precedence.
Making the world accessible: Tools like Ava and InnoCaption use AI to deliver real-time captions across phone calls, meetings, and in-person conversations. Emerging smart glove technology automatically translates ASL in real-time.
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Christine Miao is an AI optimist and the creator of technical accounting, the practice of tracking engineering maintenance, resourcing, and architecture. It visualizes the most complex technical problems - think: breaking up monoliths or cleaning up tech debt - in a way that anyone can understand.
Love that you used the Esher drawing here. I just went to the Esher museum in The Hague last week and it was amazing.