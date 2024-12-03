The Thoughtful Engineer
How Good Engineers Become Bad Leaders
The way we promote and insulate software engineers often sets them up to fail dramatically as leaders. Here's how, and a better way forward.
Apr 29
Christine Miao
The Thoughtful Engineer
How NOT to Learn AI
Why the AI hype machine really, *really* doesn't help
Apr 9
Christine Miao
How NOT to Learn AI
March 2025
Why are Engineers so Hard to Understand?
Hint: it's not because they didn't explain the "business impact".
Mar 20
Christine Miao
The Thoughtful Engineer
AI is going to hack Jira
Hide your kids, hide your wife: how the Agile Industrial Complex has set us all up to be duped by AI codegen
Mar 3
Christine Miao
AI is going to hack Jira
January 2025
The Magical Thinking of Busy CTOs
A cautionary tale
Jan 21
Christine Miao
The Magical Thinking of Busy CTOs
December 2024
AI: A Vibe Check
AI isn't about producing faster, cheaper, and more of the same.
Dec 3, 2024
Christine Miao
AI: A Vibe Check
November 2024
It's Ethical and Normal to Play Politics
It's every executive's job to make perception match reality. Engineering needs to stop being the exception.
Nov 4, 2024
Christine Miao
The Thoughtful Engineer
October 2024
Dear CTO: it's not 2015 anymore
With AI and big tech layoffs, engineering organizations have been put under a microscope like never before. Engineering leaders need to adapt to this…
Oct 8, 2024
Christine Miao
Dear CTO: it's not 2015 anymore
August 2024
There's no such thing as 'developer ROI'
Engineering productivity is real, but trying to quantify it in dollar terms is a losing, disastrous battle.
Aug 20, 2024
Christine Miao
The Thoughtful Engineer
July 2024
Productive teams don't measure productivity.
It's become normal for engineering teams to get stuck in a vicious cycle of waste and bureaucracy. Here's how we got here, and how to break free.
Jul 30, 2024
Christine Miao
The Thoughtful Engineer
June 2024
How every discussion about 'developer productivity' ends in hell.
What's being asked, what's actually asked, and what's being answered are completely different things.
Jun 3, 2024
Christine Miao
The Thoughtful Engineer
May 2024
Software Engineering ≠ New Features
Modern software engineering is not about producing new features. If you don't understand this, you're setting up your engineering org to fail.
May 28, 2024
Christine Miao
The Thoughtful Engineer
